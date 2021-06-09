Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) vs. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Critical Survey

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Plus Therapeutics and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.11%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.37%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Plus Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 197.69 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.51 Neovasc $1.96 million 33.17 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.56

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Neovasc -1,425.96% -157.95% -74.62%

Summary

Neovasc beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

