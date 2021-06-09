Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 74.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $492.39 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

