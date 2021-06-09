NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $20,720.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

