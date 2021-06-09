Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,131. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.65. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

