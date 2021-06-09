Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 1,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.