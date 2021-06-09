New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $58,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $17,412,062 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,393.13 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,454.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

