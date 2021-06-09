New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $53,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.