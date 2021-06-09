New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Paychex worth $65,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

PAYX opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

