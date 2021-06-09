New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Raymond James worth $50,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.80.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.