New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,229 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chegg were worth $67,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

