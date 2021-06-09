Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mittleman Investment Management LLC

Mittleman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,058 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group comprises 9.4% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Newmark Group worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 14,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.