NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEU opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $332.02 and a twelve month high of $439.12.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

