Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 4.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.