NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

