Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 208.05 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.50 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £94.46 million and a PE ratio of -23.41.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

