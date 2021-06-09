Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 3311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NINOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

