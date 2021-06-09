Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,142,000 after buying an additional 68,550 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

SRE stock opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

