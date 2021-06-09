Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.06 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $310.98 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $11,858,704 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

