Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

