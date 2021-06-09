Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 194 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $561.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

