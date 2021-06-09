Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.