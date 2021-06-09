Noked Israel Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Noked Israel Ltd cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,854 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,548,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

