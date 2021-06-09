Nord/LB Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of SZG opened at €26.52 ($31.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.82. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

