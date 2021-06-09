Nordson (NDSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordson’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.5% and 7.5%, respectively. It stands to gain from its diversified business structure, large customer base and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates revenue growth of 8-10% and earnings rise of 31-37% from the previous year’s reported figure. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

5/26/2021 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Nordson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.10. The company had a trading volume of 202,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,687. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

