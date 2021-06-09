Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,282.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

