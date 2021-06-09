NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.