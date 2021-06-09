NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.13 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $53.93 million and approximately $38.13 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00237386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00212209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.01278400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,686.31 or 1.00373529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

