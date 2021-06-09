Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0706 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $105.96 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

