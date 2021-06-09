OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading Up 1.9%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 13,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 86,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCANF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.