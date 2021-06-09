OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445,436.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. OctoFi has a market cap of $11.59 million and $445,436.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00039765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00920311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.03 or 0.09061686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050071 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

