OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

