Omnitude (ECOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $605,214.49

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $605,214.49 and approximately $831,613.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.38 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.99 or 0.09045458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00050168 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

