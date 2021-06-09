Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Angela Frances Holtham Purchases 7,000 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Angela Frances Holtham bought 7,000 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,123.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,828.74.

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 22.15.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

