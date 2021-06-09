Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 3,047,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,226. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.