ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.17

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 124712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 162,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

