Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.10

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 5128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

