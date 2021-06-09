Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 2,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.