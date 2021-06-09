Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 109,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.