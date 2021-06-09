Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.62.

LPRO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

