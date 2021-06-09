Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.36. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.
OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
