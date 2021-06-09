Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.36. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

