OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $169,219.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00235058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00215595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.01304685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,716.88 or 0.99564100 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

