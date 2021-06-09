ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $897.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.