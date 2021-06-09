O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $49,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $529.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.65 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

