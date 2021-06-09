Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.53

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 18500285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

