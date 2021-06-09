Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s (NYSE:OCG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 14th

Oriental Culture’s (NYSE:OCG) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Oriental Culture had issued 5,065,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $20,260,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Oriental Culture’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NYSE:OCG opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Oriental Culture has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual customers of various kinds of collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

