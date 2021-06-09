Orion Protocol Price Tops $6.84 on Major Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.84 or 0.00019462 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $174.91 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

ORN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

