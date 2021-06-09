OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $470.91

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470.91 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.09). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 481.60 ($6.29), with a volume of 638,659 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

