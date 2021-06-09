Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Survey

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 7 0 2.88 Perpetua Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 45.21%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 17.68% 3.13% 2.38% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 14.87 $12.60 million $0.21 69.33 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.