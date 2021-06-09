Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.