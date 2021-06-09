Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 115,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

